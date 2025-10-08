A video shows a dangerous driver colliding at high speed with another vehicle in Buckinghamshire, causing serious injuries to the victims.

Footage shows the moment a car crashed into another vehicle at high speed at a Buckinghamshire roundabout.

Thames Valley Police say the car, which was being driven by Darren Marshall, was exiting the M40 and travelling up to the Handy Cross roundabout in High Wycombe when it collided with the other vehicle. The victims suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Darren Marshall, 48, of Shepherds Mead, Worthing, has been given an 8-year driving ban and a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving. He will also need to take an enhanced test at the end of his disqualification.

Detective Chief Inspector, Justin Thomas, Head of Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Incidents like this are a stark reminder of the dangers posed by dangerous driving. Our officers investigate these crimes thoroughly, to the highest possible standards and ensure those responsible are held accountable.”