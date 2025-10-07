Suspected jewellery thief and shoplifter arrested during Aylesbury retail crime crackdown
Thames Valley Police revealed yesterday that a female suspected jewellery thief, and a male suspected of stealing from three stores in Wycombe, were arrested in Aylesbury during its summer-long crackdown. Thames Valley Police confirmed the male has been charged.
As part of the operation neighbourhood police officers have been patrolling Aylesbury town centre. These officers have also been speaking with shop owners and staff, plus responding to reports of anti-social behaviour in central Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police says they dealt with incidents of aggressive begging and public order offences, which often involve intimidation or the threat of violence.
Bucks Council, Aylesbury Town Council, and charity Youth Concern, were also involved in the scheme. Representatives from the organisations helped limit littering and anti-social behaviour in the town centre, the police force revealed.
Special constables, assisting the police force on a voluntary basis, were also involved in the project. They spoke with e-bike and moped riders in the area and investigated suspected hare course racing in Quainton.
Called Operation Anchovy, the scheme also saw additional patrols provided by officers during the summer night time economy.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The work over the summer demonstrates the power of collaborative policing, community engagement, and targeted enforcement in line with the crimes that communities identify as their priorities.”
They added that more officers are set to join the force’s neighbourhood policing operation this week.