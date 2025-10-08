'Significant quantity' of cannabis found in suitcases in Aylesbury after police raid

Police officers arrested two men in connection with the incident

Police officers claimed what has been described as a ‘large quantity of cannabis’ after breaking into a property in Aylesbury.

On Monday at just after 5pm, officers broke into a home in Armstrong Fields and found the drugs in suitcases.

Thames Valley Police officers were deployed in the Aylesbury neighbourhood after a burglary was reported in the area. Thames Valley Police says the break-in was ongoing when the police officers arrived on the scene.

A spokesperson for the police force added: “On arrival it was clear the suspects were still inside, but refusing to open the door. Officers forced entry locating two individuals."

Thames Valley Police has revealed that the officers found what the force has described as a ‘significant quantity of cannabis’ that was hidden in suitcases alongside thousands of pounds worth of cash.

It has been confirmed that the two individuals were 26-year-old men, both from Aylesbury, they were arrested and both remain detained in police custody.

They both remain under investigation for being involved in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

The police spokesperson said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”