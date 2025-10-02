Plans have been approved to install new entrance doors to a store in High Wycombe.

This is just one of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

Installation of new entrance doors and fixed glazed panel to existing shop front to replace former roller shutters | 46 Newland Street Eden High Wycombe Buckinghamshire 25/06694/FUL

Eden Centre (Image: Google Maps)

The proposal involves replacing the existing roller shutters with new doors and a fixed glass panel to the shopfront.

The application, submitted by Hotel Chocolat for its café and store in the Eden Centre, was recommended for approval by a planning officer, who noted that the development would not have an adverse impact on the surrounding area.

The proposed materials include a black, powder-coated aluminium door set and framing, with laminated glass panels.

The 2,902 sq ft unit seats up to 34 guests, and features the brand’s Velvetiser Café, serving its Velvetised drinking chocolate.

Householder application for replacement of garage with single storey oak framed annex | Meadowsweet Cottage Roundhouse Lane Fawley Buckinghamshire 25/06629/FUL

A Fawley homeowner’s plan to replace their garage with an oak framed annex have been approved.

Buckinghamshire Council gave the green light to the scheme, attaching a condition that the annex cannot be use independently from the main house.

It said: “The outbuilding hereby permitted shall only be used in connection with and ancillary to the occupation of the existing dwelling and shall not at any time be severed and occupied as an independent unit.

“In order to safeguard the residential amenities of the area and in order to prevent the establishment of an unrelated and/or independent unit on site.”

Concerns had been raised about the annex, comments submitted to the authority raised concerns over the height, scale and character of the annex, as well as the impact on neighbouring houses.

Conversion of existing garage to bedroom | 2 Turners Wood Drive Chalfont St Giles Buckinghamshire PL/25/2135/FA

Plans to convert a garage into a bedroom at a property in Chalfont St Giles have been granted conditional approval.

In their report, planning officers identified the key considerations as the impact of the proposal on the character and appearance of the existing house, its effect on the surrounding area, and any implications for the highway.

The report concluded that the scheme was acceptable and recommended approval, subject to conditions.