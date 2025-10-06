From Psychology to Skincare: How a Buckinghamshire Founder is healing skin and minds with the Life Happens Skin Rescue Range

When Buckinghamshire-based psychologist Dr Cheryl Rezek realised how many everyday skincare products were packed with harsh chemicals and potential irritants, she decided to do something about it.

What began as a personal project to make cleaner, safer products for herself and her family has now become Life Happens Skin Rescue Range, an award-winning British brand that’s redefining what it means to care for your skin and your wellbeing.

“I became increasingly aware of the level of toxic chemicals and skin irritants in our everyday products,” Cheryl explains. “We can’t rely on corporations to put our health over profit, so I decided to take responsibility for myself and those around me.”

A clinical psychologist by profession, Cheryl brings a uniquely holistic perspective to skincare. Her work in mental health has always focused on the mind-body connection, an approach that now underpins every product she creates.

“We are mind and body, not mind or body,” she says. “What we eat, drink, put on our skin, breathe and clean with all impact our physical and mental health. Skincare isn’t just about appearance, it’s about maintaining a healthy skin barrier, a healthy gut, and a balanced psyche.”

That philosophy inspired her to develop a range of allergen- and nut-free skincare products, something surprisingly rare in today’s beauty market. From zinc and camellia balms to rescue oils and lip treatments, each formulation in the Life Happens Skin Rescue Range is pure, simple, and effective, created without unnecessary preservatives, fragrances, or fillers.

“It was surprising to discover how few brands were truly allergen-free,” Cheryl recalls. “I wanted to make products that people could identify as genuinely safe to use, natural, uncomplicated and made with care.”

Though the brand is proudly based in Gerrards Cross, its reach now extends across the UK, with families nationwide turning to Life Happens Skin Rescue for relief from eczema, psoriasis, dryness and other sensitivities. The Zinc & Camellia Balm and Skin Relief & Renewal Body & Scalp Oil are customer favourites, while the Lip Rescue and Hand & Foot Rescue Balm have earned a loyal following among men for their non-greasy, hardworking formulas.

Cheryl is especially passionate about helping parents make safer choices for their children.

“Read the labels and take time to research the ingredients you’re putting on your baby’s skin,” she advises. “Many products contain harsh chemicals or endocrine disruptors. Natural, concentrated, waterless products go much further and are far gentler on delicate skin.”

Since launching Life Happens Skin Rescue, Cheryl has seen impressive recognition - nine awards across four products within just six months - but it’s the customer feedback that means the most.

“Hearing how the products have made such a difference to people, including babies, has been the most rewarding part,” she says.

And she’s not slowing down. Later this year, Cheryl plans to unveil a new collection built around the skin-brain connection, continuing her mission to merge psychology and skincare in innovative ways.

“These products still follow the brand’s clean and sustainable ethos,” she shares, “but they’ll also work along the lines of the skin-brain axis, linking emotional balance with skin health.”

From Gerrards Cross to homes across the UK, Dr Cheryl Rezek is proving that what happens on the surface is only half the story.

About Life Happens Skin Rescue Range

Founded by psychologist Dr Cheryl Rezek in Buckinghamshire, Life Happens Skin Rescue Range is an award-winning British brand offering allergen-free, nut-free, and waterless formulations designed to support both skin and mental wellbeing. Products are available nationwide at www.lifehappens.co.uk