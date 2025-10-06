Heroin and cocaine dealer jailed after 'covert investigation' in Aylesbury

Patryk Siporski has been jailed

A man supplying class A drugs in the Aylesbury area has been jailed after a covert police sting.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, Patryk Siporski, aged 23, of Desborough Green, Aylesbury was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at a previous hearing in Aylesbury on July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police says his arrest is linked to a covert operation launched in Aylesbury over two years ago.

Officers identified Siporski as the head of a drugs line in February 2023. Thames Valley Police adds that he was arrested two months later.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that as officers raided the 23-year-old’s home he destroyed a mobile phone but it was recovered and officers were still able to retrieve data from it later on. He was taken to Aylesbury police custody for an interview. No drugs were recovered during the entire course of the investigation, the police force also confirmed.

Thames Valley Police confirmed Siporski was released but remained under investigation and was arrested again and charged on April 30, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He failed to appear in court and was again arrested on June 16, of this year, a month after he was scheduled to appear in court.

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team, said: “We do not tolerate drug supply in Aylesbury and I hope Patryk Siporski’s sentencing acts as a deterrent to other drug dealers.

“We will continue to proactively target those responsible, via both visible patrols and covert tactics, aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders.

“If you have any information about drug supply in Aylesbury, you can report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting form on our website.

“Alternatively, you can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.”