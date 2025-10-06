Police shut down pony racing and trap event near Aylesbury over 'significant disruption'

Section 35 dispersal orders were issued.

Thames Valley Police intervened to force the cancellation of a planned pony and trap event on the outskirts of Aylesbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, the police force announced it had intervened to cancel a planned pony racing event in A413 Lower Road to avoid ‘significant disruptions’ in the area.

As well as the event on Lower Road Thames Valley Police also confirmed it had prevented a similar event from taking place on the A40 Burford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police says officers used preventative measures to stop the events from taking place. The police force has also confirmed these were privately arranged events it found out about ahead of time via unrevealed intelligence.

Police officers used section 35 dispersal orders to discourage residents from attending the banned events.

Superintendent Nicole Murphy said: “Pony and Trap racing is not an illegal activity in isolation, however previous races and associated activities held in this area in recent months have led to significant disruption to local communities and businesses, as well as dangerous activity that puts road users at risk.

“We will always work to maintain public safety and minimise the disruption to our communities and take robust action where we have legal grounds to do so.”

Anyone who witnesses a pony and trap race on our roads or has information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website. In an emergency, always call 999.