Bucks motorist avoids jail after drink driving near Tring at twice the limit

Ben Thompson, 45, of Station Road, Long Marston, has been jailed for illegally driving in his village.

At a hearing in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (15 August), he was disqualified from driving for one year and five months and fined £414.

He pleaded guilty to one count of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Thompson was arrested following an incident in Long Marston on 29 July.

Thames Valley Police officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce were patrolling the area when they spotted Thompson.

They thought the Long Marston man looked drunk when he was stood on the pavement outside of a pub in Station Road.

Instead of getting a lift or a taxi, Thompson drove off in a black Ford Ranger.

He was pulled over by officers and breathalysed, he failed the test and was subsequently arrested.

In custody, Thompson provided a reading of 61ug on the evidential breath machine, almost twice the legal limit.

PC Ryan Dollery, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “Thompson chose to risk driving the three-minute walk home while intoxicated rather than walk it.

“We’d like to remind the public that drink-driving is not acceptable and although we cannot be everywhere at all times, we can be anywhere at any time.