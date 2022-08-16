Eight fire engines sent to blaze which severely damaged Aston Clinton industrial unit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday morning (15 August), a silo caught fire on College Road North, a significant amount of staff from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene at roughly 6:50am.

The silo inside the industrial site had caught and was spreading throughout the unit.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estimates from the fire service state that 20% of the unit was damaged beyond repair by the fire despite its best efforts.

A further 50% of the unit was showing smoke damage after firefighters manfully attempted to combat the blaze in the early hours of yesterday morning.