Eight fire engines sent to blaze which severely damaged Aston Clinton industrial unit
Eight fire engines as well as Thames Valley Police officers were sent to a major blaze at an industrial unit in Aston Clinton.
Yesterday morning (15 August), a silo caught fire on College Road North, a significant amount of staff from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene at roughly 6:50am.
The silo inside the industrial site had caught and was spreading throughout the unit.
Estimates from the fire service state that 20% of the unit was damaged beyond repair by the fire despite its best efforts.
A further 50% of the unit was showing smoke damage after firefighters manfully attempted to combat the blaze in the early hours of yesterday morning.
In attempts to quash the fire, three sets of breathing apparatus, one main jet, two covering jets, a positive pressure ventilation fan, one turntable ladder, and a thermal imaging camera were used by emergency responders.