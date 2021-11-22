Chloe the interactive cleaning robot is a hit on children’s ward at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

The cleaning team at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury have welcomed a new robotic recruit who has been named Chloe by young patients on the children’s ward.

Chloe the robot will be helping the team who keep Stoke Mandeville Hospital a clean and safe space for all, by ensuring the floors of communal areas, corridors, entrances and the children’s wards are kept spotless. She will be performing labour intensive and repetitive tasks, freeing up time for human team members to focus on more on complex tasks such as touch point areas, which is crucial to preventing the spread of infections such as Covid-19.

Chloe has been designed with the patient experience in mind. She provides essential floor cleaning which dries quicker than other methods and can also interact with people; telling jokes, singing nursery rhymes and even rapping. With a sleek design, expressive eyes and the ability to speak, Chloe has a friendly and approachable personality. She is always teamed with a human colleague and has a range of sensors which include to detect and avoid any potential collisions in her path.

Ali Williams, commercial director at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chloe to our hospital. She is a great innovation. Not only will she free up Sodexo’s team to ensure the hospital continues to be kept clean and sanitised, but Chloe will also bring some fun and distraction for our young patients, their families and all those working at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”

Sodexo has worked side by side with the Trust since 2006 providing innovative solutions to help improve patient care outcomes and ensure a safe working environment for the Trust’s hard-working employees.