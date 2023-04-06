More acts added to Buckingham's Stowaway Festival 2023 line-up including BBC 6 Music DJ

Three high profile acts have been added to the vast line up already confirmed for a popular Bucks festival this summer.

Stoway Festival 23 has added DJ, Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, BBC 6 Music's Tom Ravenscroft, and Todd Edwards an international musician known for co-producing Daft Punk track "Face to Face".

This year's dance extravaganza takes place between 18-20 August in Blackpit Farm.

Stowaway Festival, photo from Ania Shrimpton

Previously, Crazy P Soundsystem, Dan Shake, David Rodigan, Eats Everything, Easy Star All-Stars, House Gospel Choir, Irvine Welsh, Jamz Supernova, Joe Goddard, Little Dragon and Roy Ayers had all been confirmed for this year's three-day event, prior the latest bookings.

Ticketing and camping information can be found online.

Created in 2017 as the Festival Of Beer, last year it was rebranded as Stowaway.

Irvine Welsh

Punters are given the chance to dance the night away in the countryside listening to internationally renowned musicians and DJs.

Stowaway boasts hidden parties, a woodland spa, wild swimming and canoeing, wellness and relaxation areas, and offers free children's activities.

Stowaway festival founder Duncan Wheeler, said: “We relaunched as Stowaway last year because we wanted to take it back to the essence of what a festival should be about; joy, freedom and good vibes! We don’t want to rip people off so we keep our ticket prices reasonable and make the kids’ activities free on-site. I honestly can’t wait to welcome old and new friends to this very special place.”

The festival is split into two with dance acts set to perform evening and night shows, they will be preceded by an eclectic selection of day performers. Among those on the day sessions is the author behind cultural classic, Trainspotting, and one of the best known DJs in the UK’s Reggae scene.

The 2023 line up

After a successful show in Aylesbury Waterside Theatre Shaun Williamson is bringing his beloved Barrioke show to the countryside party.