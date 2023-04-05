Plenty of activities linked to the Lewis Carroll classic were available free of charge

Yesterday an Alice in Wonderland-themed event took over Friars Square shopping centre in Aylesbury.

Families were able to enjoy a series of free activities linked to the Lewis Carroll classic novel and subsequent Disney film.

It is one of two free events being held at the popular retail venue during the Easter school break.

Alice and all her friends and nemesis were in town for a family-friendly showcase.

Giant versions of the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit were roaming around the centre on stilts offering photo opportunities to passers-by.

The Mad Hatter was there, helping out with crafts, and also showing off his unicycling and juggling skills.

There were comedy shows from those famous twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee who got youngsters involved with pancake flipping, juggling, and other activities.

They also did their own silly tricks, jokes, dancing and general buffoonery, to keep people engaged.

A rather cheeky Cheshire Cat dressed in purple and pink, could be seen inside the centre too. While a playing card who was trying to paint everything red was up to no good trying to impress the queen.

On Thursday 13 April Friars Square has a special treat for dinosaur lovers when a Tyrannosaurus Rex is making a return visit, after successfully enchanting families at an Easter show last year.

Standing at eight feet tall, Rex, is making four 20-minute appearances with his ranger at the shopping centre at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2.15pm.

