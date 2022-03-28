New restaurant opens on Aylesbury High Street complete with cocktail bar

Last Wednesday (23 March), New York Kitchen officially opened in Hale Leys shopping centre.

The new food and drink venture occupies two floors in the shopping centre on Aylesbury high street.

A first look at the new two-floor restaurant

A cocktail bar will be launched on the first floor, downstairs it contains a newly fitted out dining area.

Owner, Andrew George said: “After a long-anticipated wait, I am pleased with how the New York Kitchen project has turned out, to be situated at a prime location in Aylesbury.

"We are looking forward to seeing all our new customers soon in our great new contemporary restaurant in Hale Leys.”

New York Kitchen opened with a soft launch, meaning there is more to come when it comes to its menu and dine-in features.

A look inside the new restaurant

For now, guests can order from a menu including focaccia sandwiches and artisan pizzas, as well as desserts with gelato, malted waffles, and crepes on offer.

When the full menu is launched customers will also have the option to select breakfast, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas and smoked BBQ ribs.

Asset manager, Piers Manktelow added: “Hale Leys has undergone some big changes over the last couple of years and New York Kitchen fits perfectly into the new look centre.

"The restaurant has been fitted out immaculately and will enhance Aylesbury Town Centre.

The logo for Aylesbury town centre's newest restaurant

"Andrew is a fantastic operator and I am sure this new venture will be a great success.”

Also coming to the shopping centre soon is a new Wimpy restaurant, a chain synonymous with Aylesbury.

Hale Leys centre manager John Martin Watson said: “After many months and many challenges this amazing restaurant is now open.

"It is a real compliment to the changing face of Hale leys. Another great addition to the centre and Aylesbury”

More information on the new restaurant can be found on Facebook and Instagram @nykitchen.aylesbury.