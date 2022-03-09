New traditional Indian restaurant to open at The Exchange in Aylesbury

A traditional Indian restaurant is set to open at The Exchange in Aylesbury and hopes to welcome customers later this month.

Tiffin and Thali will specialise in serving popular Indian food in a more traditional presentation.

With 23 members of staff in place and the kitchen in mint condition, management is hoping to open before the end of March, potentially as early as the 21st.

The brand new restaurant isn't offering a takeaway service for at least its first six months, the owner says.

For over a year The Exchange unit next to Nandos has been vacant since chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen closed its Aylesbury restaurant as part of 26 restaurants axed in a cost cutting exercise following the pandemic.

A range of boxes will be on offer including: chicken, lamb and smoked cod, prawn and vegetable options.

In case you hadn't guessed by the name of the new chain, chefs will also be serving up Thali platters to guests.

Customers will receive a big dish in their Thalis which will also comprise five to six smaller dishes surrounding them.

The service is the Indian equivalent of tapas and not your typical curry sauce, meat and rice presentation.

Owner of the new venture, Usman Majid, told The Bucks Herald: "It's a very traditional service, it's what most Indian people tend to eat at home.

"Everyone will get their own Thali, which is a mix of five to six different flavours, sweet, sour, astringent.

"There's six elements to the meal that are all wholesome. So you get protein, grains, etc.

"It's very different to anything you get in Aylesbury.

"When you go to an Indian you expect dhansak, vindaloos and kormas. We're not doing anything like that.

"There'll be five or six different currys which you can have heated whoever you want, mild, medium or hot."

Usman also owns The Grill Steakhouse located opposite Tiffin and Thali, on Exchange Street as well.

He added; "It's the busiest spot in Aylesbury. Anyone who's dining in Aylesbury is always going to that part of town.

"I think we've got the best location for an Indian in town.

"This is just a natural progression. When The Grill Steakhouse started 10 years ago there was a mixture of curry and steak, as the steak grew and grew and got busier, we went to a steakhouse.

"We've got origins 10 years back in curry and Indian food. It's bringing the curry element of the grill back, as its own standalone business."