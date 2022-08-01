Aylesbury school reveals new summer art project inspired by Bucks artists

Teakster and Dan from Decreate, based in High Wycombe, spent the last few weeks of term time working with students at Elmhurst School.

Teakster, who is a former student at Elmhurst, helped brainstorm ideas with Year five pupils.

The task was to come up with a design which would reflect the values of the school and Teakster’s established visual style.

Designed by local artists with the help of Year Five

Last month, the school unveiled a new two-storey decoration from the artists which can be seen on the grounds.

As well as catching the eye with its vibrant, bright colours, the feature wall also contains the school colours, floating leaves, and a butterfly.

Named, Project Create, Year Five pupils have been learning more about Islamic art and have used ideas from this artwork to design their own mural.

The new feature wall at Elmhurst School

In collaboration with the former Elmhurst pupil, all Year Fives were involved in the spray painting process creating the display.

Part of the children's design has also been incorporated into the large two-storey design to reflect the children's learning.

Year Five student, Lucas Gunn said: “It was very inspiring to get to work with Teakster and getting to spray paint on the wall. Seeing the mural that we created everyday makes me feel very proud and happy, we hope it cheers up everyone coming to school.”

Co-headteacher, Rachel Lee, added: “I love the new walls; they are visible for the public to see and create a welcoming entrance for our children. They have transformed what was a drab and boring area of the school into a vibrant and dynamic space. Working with Dan at Decreate and Teakster is always a pleasure, they are always open to different ideas and bring these to life.

"Many children have been inspired and awestruck by the artwork and have loved watching it unfold and the creative process behind street art; it is always great to give the children different aspirations for their future careers.”