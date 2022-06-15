Pictures: Aylesbury school celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee with 'wonderful' fayre

Elmhurst School held a fayre that was open to the public last weekend celebrating Queen Elizabeth II.

The event was organised by school staff and members of the Elmhurst Parent-Teacher Association.

Among those in attendance, was Aylesbury’s new town Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon.

He opened the event with a little bit of help from Bucks Radio’s Bucks Bear.

Overall, 39 stalls were erected at the school, they had everything from ice-cream, face painting to traditional Pakistani food.

Of the 39 stalls, 15 were ran by the school, which included tombola, hook a duck, and guess the number of sweets in the sweet jar games.

Other features included inflatables for children to bounce around on and a football target game, which was won by the mayor.

MJ Productions provided entertainment with not one, but two Disney princesses.

Elmhurst School’s raffle contained 35 different prizes, with gifts donated from Aylesbury organisations like Bunce Plumbing, and Amazon vouchers provided by Michael Anthony, and jewellery was brought along from Aylesbury Bullion.

Former broadcaster and Aylesbury MP Rob Butler was tasked with reading out the raffle numbers.

Aylesbury-based company, The Print Lab, assisted by creating banners for the event, which was sponsored by Michael Anthony.

Friends of Elmhurst, treasurer Anna Gunn revealed the fayre raised £2,500, which is a record for the school.

Chair of Governors, Simon Fletcher said: "After two years of being in a pandemic it was wonderful to see the community being able to enjoy the school grounds with their families for some much-needed community spirit.

"We had ex pupils travelling as far as Wokingham to attend this event which is testament to how good Elmhurst School is."

Elmhurst School was academised in 2019 by the Great Learners Trust.

Since the academisation, the school says it has undertaken several renovations and improvements.

Co-headteacher Kirsty Needham, said: "We can’t thank you all enough for the support at our Jubilee Fayre today.

"Thank you for taking the time to attend and to dig deep to raise money for our school.

"It was a fantastic community event and we were extremely proud to host you all.

“We feel so humbled at the turn out, the positivity and the feedback we have received"

The school has adopted a Hygge approach to teaching, led by reception teacher, Hannah Bruce, who has set up an Instagram account showcasing the school.

Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish concept that focuses on finding well-being by enjoying the comforts in everyday routines and all that's around you.

You can relive the celebrations via our photo gallery below.

