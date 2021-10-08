Former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand enjoys night out in Aylesbury

Rio Ferdinand stunned staff and customers at The Grill Steakhouse in Aylesbury when he turned up unannounced for dinner yesterday (October 7).

Ferdinand had been in the Bucks area on business and was peckish after finishing a meeting nearby at around 6pm.

The former Champions League champ has launched a series of business ventures since hanging up his boots.

Rio Ferdinand in Aylesbury

After retiring in the summer of 2015, the 42-year-old has fronted magazine, film productions and gym group projects.

Grill Steakhouse owner, Usman Majid said: "I think he just came here on a whim really. I'd love to say that he'd been told by a mate to come here, or knew about us, but I think he just really wanted a steak.

"He did say it was the best steak he'd had in ages though."

Rio tucked into a medium rare fillet steak and ordered a coke, Usman speculated it might have been the former world-class athletes cheat day.

Rio Ferdinand

Usman said: "He just walked in, he didn't have a booking. He'd had a meeting in and around Aylesbury and he was hungry.

"He was a really nice bloke, he took pictures with people, he was really humble and down to earth."