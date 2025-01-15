Local Bucks company Aylesbury Logistics Nominated for Pallex UK Member of the year award

Aylesbury Logistics have been nominated for a second year running for one of Pallex UKs biggest awards

Aylesbury Logistics have for a second year in a row been nominated for the UK pallet networks award of Pallex member of the year. We were just pipped to the post last year but are really hoping this year is our year for the win.

The member of the year award is voted on by the UK pallex group of hauliers, there are over 100 of us operating under the Pallex banner so to be nominated as one of the top 5 depots in the country is some achievement.

The award is focused around our service and how well we support the network in delivering the best service possible.

None of this is possible without the team we have in place and the award whilst for Aylesbury Logistics is down to the teams efforts.

We won regional member of the year back in 2020 when were presented our award by Vernon Kay, this years nomination is the big one and one I would love our business to win, it further strengthens our brand and shows that the teams efforts are recognised for being the best UK Pallex network member in the UK and Ireland. We don’t know who the celebrity is this year presenting the awards this year but in the past we have seen the likes of Vernon, Paddy Mcguiness, Keith Lemon, James Nesbitt to name a few so were excited to see who Pallex have presenting this year.