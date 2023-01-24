Award-winning opera producer Ellen Kent is returning to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this spring with opera classics La Bohéme (Monday Mar 13) and Madama Butterfly (Thursday April 27) – both performed by the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv.

One of the most romantic operas ever written, La Bohème is traditionally staged featuring beautiful sets and costumes. Set in the back streets and attics of Bohemian Paris, this powerful and emotional opera tells the heart-breaking tale of the doomed, consumptive Mimi and her love for a penniless writer, Rodolfo.

Advertisement

Madama Butterfly is Puccini’s popular tale on which the hit West End musical Miss Saigon is based. One of the world’s most popular operas, Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with tragic results. Highlights include the Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet.

Madama Butterfly

Most Popular

This award-winning opera returns in a new production with exquisite sets including a spectacular Japanese garden and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan.

Artistic director and producer Ellen Kent is one of the top opera producers in the UK and has been the biggest supplier of opera and ballet in the UK and Ireland for 29 years.

Advertisement

Ellen first worked with the Ukraine on her opera tours in 2002, when Ellen Kent and Opera and Ballet International launched the Ukrainian National Opera Odessa with a UK tour of La Traviata and The Barber of Seville.

Ellen, who hand picks all of the soloists, said: “My operas have to be emotional and beautiful. I try to produce opera that the audience can emotionally connect with, not just on a musical level but with the personal drama happening on the stage.”

Advertisement

La Boheme

Elena Dee the international Korean soprano returns to delight with her poignant and emotional rendition of Mimi in La Bohéme and her emotive portrayal of Cio-Cio-San in Madama Butterfly. Both productions also feature the critically acclaimed Ukrainian soprano Alyona Kistenyova, Ukrainian tenor Vitalii Liskovetskyi, Romanian international tenor Sorin Lupu and Ukrainian baritone Olexandr Forkushak..

Advertisement

To book, visit www.atgtickets.com