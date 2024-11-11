Aylesbury United launch investigation after red card in game against Leighton Town

Leighton won Saturday's match 2-0.

Aylesbury United have confirmed that an investigation has been launched following an incident in their weekend defeat against Leighton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation is believed to centre around the red card shown to goalkeeper Jack Hopwood early in the second-half of the match.

A club statement, released on X, said: “The club is reviewing the incident that happened at today’s game.

“A further statement will follow once the review is complete.”

United went on to lose the game 2-0.