Aylesbury United launch investigation after red card in game against Leighton Town
Aylesbury United have confirmed that an investigation has been launched following an incident in their weekend defeat against Leighton Town.
The investigation is believed to centre around the red card shown to goalkeeper Jack Hopwood early in the second-half of the match.
A club statement, released on X, said: “The club is reviewing the incident that happened at today’s game.
“A further statement will follow once the review is complete.”
United went on to lose the game 2-0.
