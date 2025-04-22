That’s a very tasty amount! Young Farmers raise £900 at Stewkley breakfast event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Young Farmers served more than 80 full English breakfasts and 30 bacon rolls to hungry customers on Sunday April 13, which were accompanied by complimentary tea, coffee and juice.
The club said they wished to thank everyone who donated food for the breakfasts - Grooms Farm Shop, William Yirrells Butchers, Westrope Butchers, Horton & Sons Butchers, Hunters Farm Shop, PE Mead and Sons Farm Shop at Wilstone and Masons Premier at Ivinghoe and Cheddington, and Michael Anthony Estate Agents for donating bottles of prosecco.
Alongside the breakfast, pre-loved country clothing was also on sale.
Young Farmers chair Alena Murrell said: "The event was very popular with us nearly running out of room to seat everyone!
"We would like to thank the village for supporting us as we haven’t hosted the event in Stewkley before but are keen to come back again next year to serve even more breakfasts."