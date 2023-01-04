Former student at Wing’s Cottesloe School to take part in new series of The Apprentice TV show this week

A former Cottesloe School student who owns a popular MK hair salon is to star in a new BBC series of The Apprentice, starting this week.

Glamorous mum-of-two Rochelle Anthony (nee Shears), who left the Cottesloe in 2003, owns The Dollshouse Salon in Central Milton Keynes, a business she has built up over the past five years.

But Rochelle, aged 35, hopes to wow the judges with her new plan – to create a hairdressing academy alongside the salon.

Lord Sugar with the contestants for The Apprentice 2023

"It will be online and will teach people how to cut all types of hair. It will be totally diverse, ” she said. “Milton Keynes would be the flagship academy but eventually it could go all over the country.”

The Dollshouse specialises in catering for all hair types and textures, and provides hair extensions, colour corrections, sombre, ombré and balayage.

Rochelle, who has children aged five and three, is already a big name and influencer in the world of hairdressing and has more than 23,000 followers on her Instagram page.

She says she is dubbed the Kim Kardashian of the business world because she “does business with a hint of glam”.

Rochelle Anthony

Her Instagram pictures show her showing off her curves in Kardashian-style outfits and posing in swimwear.

She will be pitching her ideas to Lord Sugar and his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady, who is vice-chairman of West Ham United FC, and Tim Campbell MBE, the first-ever winner of The Apprentice.

The first episode is being screened at 9pm tomorrow, Thursday, and pre-filming has already taken place of the contestants living in The Apprentice House.

"It’s all out of my comfort zone but it’s very exciting,” said Rochelle, who battled against hundreds of hopefuls to be picked.

She missed hairdressing so much while she was in the show’s house that she couldn’t resist helping out her fellow contestants with their hair.

"I set up a mini salon. People loved it,” she said.

Rochelle is one of 17 candidates competing for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

