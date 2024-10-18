Bucks Fire and Rescue were called to The Swan pub in Stewkley last night to investigate an electrical fault, with customers evacuated while this took place

A village pub was evacuated last night (Thursday) after Bucks Fire and Rescue were called to look into an electrical issue.

The Swan in Stewkley evacuated around 20 customers at 9.15pm to allow fire crews to conduct investigations inside the building.

Two fire engines based at West Ashland attended, with the issue later traced to one of the phases on the fuses coming into the pub.

Bucks Fire and Rescue said: “The firefighters located an overheated consumer unit, and they used a short extension ladder and two thermal imaging cameras.

“A full evacuation of the building was carried out.”

The electricity board attended last night to fix the issue, with the pub confirming this morning that everything was now resolved and that they would be open as normal today.

In a post on Facebook landlord Paul Darvell said: “We want to thank everyone for being so understanding tonight and would always put your safety first.”

The pub opened under new ownership last month following a two-year closure, and has been well supported since it re-opened its doors.