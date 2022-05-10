Children bury time capsule in village near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard

Pupils at St Michael’s C of E Combined School celebrated their village by burying a time capsule at the new St Michael’s Park development on Soulbury Road, currently being built by Dandara.

The objects for the time capsule were chosen or made by the children to reflect the theme ‘What I love about Stewkley’, and included posters about life in Stewkley and at the school, letters to the future and photographs of school displays and children’s work.

The capsule is scheduled to be dug up in 2122.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children with their time capsule

Headteacher David Morley said: “The students really enjoyed putting these items together.

"We’d like to thank Dandara for including us in this fantastic activity – it’s been a great way to teach the children the importance of memories and has allowed them to preserve a specific time in their life.

"Hopefully, those who open the capsule will enjoy learning about the community and hearing the stories the students have shared.”

Dandara spokesman Simon Pendlebury said: “Time capsules are a special way to connect the community with residents of the future, and we hope that this activity offered a unique outlet for the children to get creative and express themselves.

Children chose things they love about their village to put in the time capsule