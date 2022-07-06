Bucks Council's controversial Aylesbury housing plans voted down at call-in meeting

Last month, Bucks Council was given the go ahead to form a plan turning the former Bucks Buckinghamshire County Council Sports and Social Club site into a housing development.

But the local authority's proposals were called in and subject to a scrutiny meeting.

At the meeting cabinet members voted down the plans in a 7-2 verdict.

The council seeked public consultation on initial proposals to build 100 new homes, by the field a new link road, a new sports facility, and associated landscaping and parking, some green space would remain open to the public in its proposals.

Data released at yesterday’s meeting shows during a month-long consultation 88% of the responses to the project were negative.

Previously, the council had stated it received ‘mixed’ feedback to the development without publishing the scrutiny results.

Concerns discussed at the meeting ranged from potential issues around traffic, the loss of another exercise area in a region of Aylesbury starved for them.

Another strong complaint raised by Stoke Leys residents and Stoke Mandeville citizens was the fact over 2,000 homes are already due to built in the neighbourhood at five different sites.

The call-in request stated that the council hadn’t considered the option of selling the land to a residential group.

And that not enough consideration had been given by decision-makers to the fact the land is listed as a community asset.

There is a lack of local areas for children to play football in the neighbourhood

Former Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Anders Christensen led the call-in request which was signed by a further 21 councillors.

Campaigners who launched the Save Bucks Sports and Social Club are trying to lodge a bid to takeover the sports field.

Currently, the group which has handed out leaflets and canvassed local opinion on potential uses for the site is preparing its own plan to be released in the next two months.

A spokesperson for the group said in a statement yesterday, it was “pleased” with the call-in decision and that the group felt the council’s proposals were “rushed and not well put together”.