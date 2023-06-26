Man rushed to hospital after suffering 'medical emergency' at RAF parade in Wendover

News you can trust since 1832
He received medical treatment at the scene
By James Lowson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

A man needed emergency medical treatment at an RAF parade in Wendover yesterday (25 June).

Thames Valley Police reports that it assisted a man who was suffering a “medical emergency” at yesterday’s event.

Thames Valley Police supported the man at the sceneThames Valley Police supported the man at the scene
Paramedics treated the man at the scene, before he was rushed to hospital.

A police force spokesman said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and support, particularly those who helped at the scene.”