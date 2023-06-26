Man rushed to hospital after suffering 'medical emergency' at RAF parade in Wendover
He received medical treatment at the scene
By James Lowson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
A man needed emergency medical treatment at an RAF parade in Wendover yesterday (25 June).
Thames Valley Police reports that it assisted a man who was suffering a “medical emergency” at yesterday’s event.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene, before he was rushed to hospital.
A police force spokesman said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and support, particularly those who helped at the scene.”