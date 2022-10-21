A jogger was killed in a collision with a police vehicle responding to a nearby emergency, an inquest jury has concluded.

The inquest into the death of Aylesbury jogger Kimberley Cameron finished today (21 October).

Kimberley, aged 27, was killed in a collision on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury. She was waiting for the traffic lights at the time.

Kimberley Cameron

At around 5.30pm on Friday 16 April Kimberley was hit by an emergency vehicle rushing to a crash in Waddesdon.

During today’s narrative conclusion the jury outlined that the car was travelling under emergency conditions and visibility was poor due to the traffic on the road.

On a previous date the inquest heard the police car was travelling at an average speed of 62 miles per hour with its sirens blaring and flashing lights on.

The inquest was not able to confirm whether earbuds found at the scene belonged to Kimberley.

Following today’s verdict “Tragically, while progressing through traffic, with visible and audio signals activated, our vehicle was involved in a collision with Kimberley.

“Kimberley died of her injuries at the scene.

“This was an absolute tragedy, and our thoughts have been with Kimberley’s family and friends since the incident.

“A mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which, following a process, including a full forensic investigation carried out independently by Surrey Police, no misconduct or breach of Professional Standards was identified.

“A jury inquest, which concluded today, returned a narrative verdict which ascertained that Kimberley’s death was as a result of a road traffic collision.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police, will remain with Kimberley’s family and friends.

“This tragedy affected everybody involved, including the driver of our vehicle and the members of the public who witnessed it.

“However, it is Kimberley’s family and friends who have been most deeply affected by their loss and I would like to offer our sincere condolences to them at this very difficult time.”

In April last year, Kimberley’s parents, Kevin and Liane, and her brother Jamie, released the following statement: “Kimberley was a very much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece. She was a truly remarkable, independent young woman, who, despite having Type 1 diabetes lived every day to the full and never let it define who she was.

“She was a passionate cyclist and runner who aspired to be a role model to all diabetics by pushing and challenging her physical limits daily.

“Kimberley was always positive, full of joy and her smile lit up every room she entered. She touched many hearts and will be truly missed by her family, friends, and work colleagues. We are incredibly proud of the woman she became.

