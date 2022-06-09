Aylesbury drug dealer who had a stash of cocaine, cash, designer goods and a stun gun is sentenced to jail

Ashley Whittaker, aged 32, of Webbs Meadow, Aylesbury pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug namely cocaine; possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid; gas or electrical incapacitation device and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Whittaker was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (8/6).

On 8 March earlier this year, Whittaker was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Ashley Whittaker

He was found to have three wraps of cocaine, two mobile phones and over £1000 in cash in his possession and was arrested.

A subsequent house search at his home address led to a further 50g of cocaine, over £5000 in cash, around £18,000 worth of designer goods, and an extendable stun device being found.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, of the Stronghold Team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The Aylesbury Stronghold team will relentlessly pursue and prosecute drug dealers, who cause untold harm in our communities.

“We will continue to target those who seek to exploit vulnerable individuals and I hope that this conviction will serve as a warning to others who seek to profit from criminality.”

