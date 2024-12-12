Tring Park School's young dancers to star in English National Ballet's 'Nutcracker'

Nutcracker will kick off its festive run at the London Coliseum on 12th December 2024

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is proud to announce that 10 of its talented students will star in this year’s classic festive ballet Nutcracker by English National Ballet. This continues an affiliation that is decades long and marks the 75th season for the English National Ballet.

The brand-new production of Nutcracker, choreographed by the Company’s own Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Arielle Smith,will take audiences on a fantastical Christmas adventure as they join Clara on her journey of discovery. The students that star will range from 11 to 13 years old and were hand-picked for the roles following an audition process. Rehearsals began back in mid-October for the young performers, who couldn’t wait to get started.

“I am so excited to be picked to dance with English National Ballet in this well-loved festive production. Studying at Tring Park School has helped me develop my talent and given me so many amazing opportunities – with Nutcracker being the highlight of my year”, says Millicent, a student at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts who is playing the lead role ‘Clara’ in the production.

“The annual production of Nutcracker is such a great opportunity for the students of our school and we are honoured that this year is no different, with many of our talented young dancers being invited to perform. When you think of ballet and Christmas, there is only one production that springs to mind, so it is a real dream come true for our students and we are incredibly proud as always”, commented Simon Larter-Evans, Principal at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

This new version of Nutcracker will feature exquisite dancing, spectacular costumes and sets by Dick Bird, lighting by Paul Pyant, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic under the baton of the Company’s new Music Director, Maria Seletskaja. The production runs at the London Coliseum from 12th December 2024 – 12th January 2025, for more information please visit www.ballet.org.uk