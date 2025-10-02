Three pubs in Aylesbury have been included in a trusted national ale guide naming the best bars across the country.

The White Hart, The King’s Head, and Hop Pole Craft, Beer, and Grill, all feature in the upcoming CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026.

Also included in the edition, which can be ordered online, is the nearby Oak pub in Aston Clinton. Further Buckinghamshire pubs were also celebrated in the annual publication in the west of the county, and also north of Aylesbury in Milton Keynes and surrounding villages.

Each year, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) organisation, an independent voluntary organisation that has branches across the country, produces a magazine filled with fact files on pubs and breweries throughout England.

(l to r) Ieva Pakalniskyte (Bird in Hand), Katie Baldock (licensee Bird in Hand, Mike Clarke, (Chair of Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe CAMRA).

The local Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe CAMRA group wanted to celebrate another pub that will be featured, the Bird in Hand, Princes Risborough.

Branch chair, Mike Clarke, said: “The Bird in Hand exemplifies the community spirit celebrated in this year’s guide and continues to win awards.”

In 2023, the branch named the Risborough pub as the best one in its region and it was also included in the Telegraph’s 500 Best Pubs in England feature.

Buckinghamshire is one of the best-represented counties within the popular guide with over 50 bars making the cut.

Abbie Cartwright, who manages The White Hart, a popular Wetherspoons bar located in Aylesbury town centre, said: “I am delighted that The White Hart has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members. We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

Upon promoting the launch of its ‘good beer’ manual CAMRA warned that it is a make-or-break moment for the future of independent brewers. A spokesperson for the group warned that 149 breweries closed while only 71 new ones opened in their place last year. CAMRA also confirmed that 36 pubs that featured in the 2025 edition have now closed.