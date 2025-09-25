Six pubs in East Bucks feature in CAMRA's ‘Good Beer Guide 2026’

The Good Beer Guide is the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) seminal publication featuring 4,500 of the UK’s best real ale pubs, in rural and urban areas.

Entries were curated from the highest scoring establishments on WhatPub, CAMRA’s public scoring portal. WhatPub allows all CAMRA members to put their local forward for awards and commendations, scoring their visits out of five based on beer quality and overall impression of each establishment.

The Campaign for Real Ale is thought to be Europe’s largest consumer organisation, and was found in 1972 to promote real ale and protect pubs.

East Bucks entries were scouted by the local ‘Mid-Chilterns’ branch, which represents towns from both Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. The branch’s East-Bucks entries are as follows:

• The Three Horseshoes, Cheddington

• Trekkers, Chesham

• The George Ale House, Great Missenden

• The Cock and Rabbit, The Lee (Nr Chesham)

• The Crown, Ley Hill

• The Crown, Little Missenden

Jared Ward, Beer Sommelier and Chairman of the Mid-Chilterns branch, said: "For our branch to contribute to one of the nation’s favourite travel guides is a privilege. We are sure of the outstanding quality of our entries, and we can’t wait for discerning pub-goers to explore the gems in our locale.

“It is great to see regular guide nominees return to the publication, along with establishments under relatively new ownership such as The Cock and Rabbit in The Lee.

“The Good Beer Guide is unquestionably the best resource for exploring an area through its pubs and breweries, many of which make Buckinghamshire so unique.

“Our branch has recently celebrated the recognition of real ale by the global Slow Food Movement, a campaign led by local members. On the international stage, CAMRA is hopeful too that Cask Beer will be put forward for UNESCO designation when nominations open next year.

"These local gems are living evidence that cask ale and pubs are cultural significant to our national identity - and deserve to be celebrated the world over.

"Here’s to another fantastic edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide!”

CAMRA’s ‘Good Beer Guide 2026’ is out now, available in nationwide bookshops or direct online from the Campaign for Real Ale at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/

