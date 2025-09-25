CAMRA launch Good Beer Guide 2026
CAMRA has published the latest annual Good Beer Guide and the local branch chose the Chequers in Fenny Stratford to stage a launch event which showcased the new book.
There are many good pubs in the area but to gain entry into the Good Beer Guide pubs must receive consistently high scores for the quality of cask ale they serve.
Congratulations are extended to the local pubs making it into the 2026 edition, they are ;
Chequers, Fenny
Mitre, Buckingham
Bell and Bear, Emberton
Wetherspoons, Midsummer Boulevard
Ship Ashore, Willen
Blackened Sun Brewery Tap, Stacey Bushes
Captain Ridleys Shooting Party, Bletchley
Cannon, Newport Pagnell
Stony Stratford Conservative Club
Station Tavern, Woburn Sands
White Hart, Sherrington
The Club, Hanslope
Green Man, Mursley
Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton
New Inn, Padbury