CAMRA launch Good Beer Guide 2026

By Jon Scudamore
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 19:50 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 08:32 BST
CAMRA has published the latest annual Good Beer Guide and the local branch chose the Chequers in Fenny Stratford to stage a launch event which showcased the new book.

There are many good pubs in the area but to gain entry into the Good Beer Guide pubs must receive consistently high scores for the quality of cask ale they serve.

Congratulations are extended to the local pubs making it into the 2026 edition, they are ;

Chequers, Fenny

Mitre, Buckingham

Bell and Bear, Emberton

Wetherspoons, Midsummer Boulevard

Ship Ashore, Willen

Blackened Sun Brewery Tap, Stacey Bushes

Captain Ridleys Shooting Party, Bletchley

Cannon, Newport Pagnell

Stony Stratford Conservative Club

Station Tavern, Woburn Sands

White Hart, Sherrington

The Club, Hanslope

Green Man, Mursley

Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton

New Inn, Padbury

