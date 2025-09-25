CAMRA launch Good Beer Guide 2026

Aiden and Owen flank MK and North Bucks CAMRA Chair David Martin

CAMRA has published the latest annual Good Beer Guide and the local branch chose the Chequers in Fenny Stratford to stage a launch event which showcased the new book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many good pubs in the area but to gain entry into the Good Beer Guide pubs must receive consistently high scores for the quality of cask ale they serve.

Congratulations are extended to the local pubs making it into the 2026 edition, they are ;

Chequers, Fenny

The Bell and Bear is listed in the Guide

Mitre, Buckingham

Bell and Bear, Emberton

Wetherspoons, Midsummer Boulevard

Ship Ashore, Willen

The Mitre is once again in the Good Beer Guide

Blackened Sun Brewery Tap, Stacey Bushes

Captain Ridleys Shooting Party, Bletchley

Cannon, Newport Pagnell

Stony Stratford Conservative Club

Station Tavern, Woburn Sands

White Hart, Sherrington

The Club, Hanslope

Green Man, Mursley

Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton

New Inn, Padbury