Buckingham’s Dog Show is back to crown the best pooch in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buckingham Dog Show, organised by the Town Council, is set to return to Bourton Park on Saturday 7th September. This family-friendly event will run from 11am to 3pm, promising a fun day out for all with delightful competitions and prizes.

Opened by the Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr Anja Schaefer, registration will begin at 11am, with judging starting at 12pm. Dogs and their owners are invited to participate in a variety of entertaining classes, including Cutest Puppy (5-12 months), Fabulous Fella, Gorgeous Gal, Best Rescue, Dog Most Like Its Owner, Golden Oldie (seven years and over), Waggiest Tail, and Junior Handler (16 years and under).

The winners of each class will then compete for the coveted title of Best in Show. Prizes will be awarded for each category, making it an exciting opportunity for all participants. Entry for each class is just £1.50 (cash only), with registration forms available both on the day and prior to the event via the Town Council’s website. Printed copies will also be available to pick up from the Tourist Information Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s show aims to bring together the community in a celebration of our four-legged friends, offering not just a platform for fun but also an opportunity to educate dog owners. The event will take place in the paddock at Bourton Park, a scenic setting perfect for your furry friends.

Previous Crowned Pooches

The Buckingham Dog Show is proudly sponsored by Kimberley Cox Dog Training School, Woofs and Washes, and local businesses including, Pets at Home, Mole Valley Country Stores, Bucks Dog Walking Field, Thornborough Paws, Stowe Gardens, and Hills Canine Hydrotherapy. We are grateful for their generous contributions to this year’s event.

Buckingham Town Council is committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents by organising community events, providing services, and maintaining public spaces. The annual Dog Show is one of the many events hosted by the Council to foster community spirit and celebrate the town’s unique character.

Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee, Councillor Robin Stuchbury said “The Buckingham Town Council Events Committee is delighted to host the dog show again this year at Bourton Park. This event is a wonderful opportunity for families to gather with their pets and enjoy a day of friendly competition. We look forward to seeing you and your furry friends on September 7th. Councillors and staff will be there to welcome you.”