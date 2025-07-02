TRNSMT 2025: 44 items banned from Glasgow Green ahead of this year’s festival - are disposable vapes allowed?
- With TRNSMT 2025 on the horizon, preparation what to bring for an incredible weekend of music is on the cards.
- However, no one wants to be the person holding up entrance at the gates of Glasgow Green owing to items they should have left at home.
- Here’s all 44 items that are prohibited to bring to TRNSMT this year, alongside guidance on disposable vapes.
It’s just over a week until TRNSMT takes residence at Glasgow Green for another year, with this year’s festival headlined by 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, and Snow Patrol.
The successor to the sorely-missed T In The Park (never forget!), the event is expected to be attended by 120,000 fans across the three days, with an estimated £10 million boom to Glasgow’s economy, based on figures from DF Concerts and Events.
So, it would be a shame that out of the nearly 40,000 people heading to the festival this year daily, you happen to be the one person in the party to be stopped at the gates for bringing in something you shouldn’t.
With the festival stating that bag searches will be in operation at the gates once again, CCTV to keep an eye on everything, and even sniffer dogs to alleviate drugs being brought on site (both legal and illegal), those fancying being a little entrepreneurial might want to have second thoughts after checking out what items are banned from the festival this year.
So, to avoid any blushes, here are 44 items that you should definitely leave at home, along with the question of what to do with disposable vapes – to bring to Glasgow Green, or to leave at home and use alternative means to get your nicotine fix?
What items are prohibited to bring to TRNSMT 2025?
The following items have been listed as banned from Glasgow Green this year, as per the terms and conditions regarding tickets to TRNSMT 2025.
- Flares
- Gas devices
- Smoke devices
- Fireworks
- Sparklers
- Confetti cannons
- Chinese / sky lanterns
- Firewood
- Candles or any flames
- Excessive amounts of cigarettes and/or vapes
- Professional camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses
- Drones
- Portable laser equipment
- Laser pens
- Air horns
- Megaphones
- Sound systems
- Vuvuzelas
- Kites
- Frisbees
- Boomerangs
- Spray paint cans
- Aerosols over 250ml
- Gazebos
- Glass bottles/jars/containers
- Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets (Hi-Vis)
- Fake ID
- Flagpoles
- Umbrellas
- Selfie sticks
- Inflatables
- Chairs
- Any item that could be considered a weapon (including multi-tools)
- Illegal drugs
- "Legal/herbal" highs
- New psychoactive substances
- Nitrous oxide (NOS/laughing gas)
- Unidentifiable substances
- Bags larger than 30cm x 42cm (A3 paper size)
- Food (unless authorized for a medical condition)
- Any drinks (unless authorized for a medical condition)
- Hard plastic water bottles
- Metal water bottles
- Backpack hydration packs
Are disposable vapes allowed to be brought to TRNSMT 2025?
No - due to the UK-wide ban on single-use disposable vapes that takes place this month, they will not be able to be brought to Glasgow Green this year.
However, those who have refillable pod kits can bring them ‘within reason’ - meaning, excessive amounts that ‘could’ be used to sell on site will be confiscated. Nicotine pouches are also allowed onto the site, but again, within reason.
