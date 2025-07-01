But aside from the completionists looking to complete their collections, what about those looking to start theirs off with a bang? Well, we’ve taken a look once again at Discogs, the online music marketplace, to find out what the most wanted vinyl is for July 2025. Is there still a market for the numerous variants that Taylor Swift has released, now that the dust has settled around her latest album (finally), or are people going back to more vintage releases from hallowed acts of old?