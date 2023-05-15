Free half term entertainment has been confirmed at a popular shopping centre in Aylesbury.

Friars Square Shopping Centre has confirmed that Titan the Robot is returning to the venue next month.

On Thursday 1 June at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm families will be able to see the popular sentient up close.

Titan the Robot, photo from Matt Grayson

Families can expect an unforgettable, fast paced comedy show suitable for all ages that involves a lot of audience interaction. Be warned, Titan likes to make fun of audience members, sing songs and he even cries real tears.

He will be joined by the Space Cadets – a pair of comedy astronauts gliding around on tiny but very technologically advanced astro-buggies looking for new recruits. Plus a pair of stilt-walking Cyber Flies will join in the fun.

There will also be a free craft workshop for youngsters to make robots to take home.

It is a free event starting at 11am running through until 3pm.

More details can be found on the shopping centre’s Facebook page here and on its website here.

Last summer the robot best known for its appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, visited the Aylesbury shopping centre in July.

Titan memorably got judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon to cry on the prime time ITV show.