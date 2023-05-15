News you can trust since 1832
Titan the Robot returns to Friars Square Shopping Centre this half term

Free half term fun has been lined up at the popular Aylesbury venue

By James Lowson
Published 15th May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:25 BST

Free half term entertainment has been confirmed at a popular shopping centre in Aylesbury.

Friars Square Shopping Centre has confirmed that Titan the Robot is returning to the venue next month.

On Thursday 1 June at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm families will be able to see the popular sentient up close.

Titan the Robot, photo from Matt GraysonTitan the Robot, photo from Matt Grayson
Titan the Robot, photo from Matt Grayson
    Families can expect an unforgettable, fast paced comedy show suitable for all ages that involves a lot of audience interaction. Be warned, Titan likes to make fun of audience members, sing songs and he even cries real tears.

    He will be joined by the Space Cadets – a pair of comedy astronauts gliding around on tiny but very technologically advanced astro-buggies looking for new recruits. Plus a pair of stilt-walking Cyber Flies will join in the fun.

    There will also be a free craft workshop for youngsters to make robots to take home.

    It is a free event starting at 11am running through until 3pm.

    More details can be found on the shopping centre’s Facebook page here and on its website here.

    Last summer the robot best known for its appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, visited the Aylesbury shopping centre in July.

    Titan memorably got judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon to cry on the prime time ITV show.

    Standing at eight feet tall, Titan is known to deliver wisecracks and put on stellar dancing displays. Last year a number of youngsters were enthralled by the dancing machine.

