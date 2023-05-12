Well-known psychic to the stars set to appear at wellbeing event in Aylesbury

A psychic to the stars is set to appear at a wellbeing event in Aylesbury.

Romany psychic, Lee Petulengro, will be doing readings at Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show, at the Grange School on June 3 and 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Petulengro appeared on this year's Brit Awards, reading for the celebrities at the after-show party, as well as on Channel 4’s Celebrity Ghost Trip, where he read tarot and tea leaves for celebrities in some of Britain’s most haunted places.

Lee read for the stars at the Brit Awards afterparty.

He is from a long line of fortune tellers dating back to the 14th century. Most notably, his grandfather, Xavier, a noted writer, broadcaster and astrologer, dubbed ‘King of the Gypsies,’ by the press. Lee’s grandmother, Gypsy Rosalee, had a famous fortune telling booth on Blackpool Pier for many years. Lee has his own booth in Cardiff market.

Also appearing at the show are Delphi Ellis, a sleep and dreams expert who’s appeared on daytime TV, and local rock star, Scott Ottaway best known for his time with the Searchers, and who advocates drumming as a means of therapy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show, organised by Buckinghamshire-based Deer Spirit Events,

also features a wide range of other readers, holistic therapists and retailers selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery, healthy living products, essential oils and much more. Talks and workshops cover palmistry, shamanism, sound meditation among other other spiritual, holistic and self-help issues.