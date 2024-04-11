Another Holi festival of colours celebration is coming to Aylesbury this spring
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents in Aylesbury are encouraged to book their places for a Holi festival celebration being held in the town.
An afternoon of colourful Holi activities are planned at Discover Bucks Museum on Saturday 27 April between 11:30am and 4pm.
Local charity, the Aylesbury Hindu Temple Trust, is hosting the event which typically attracts large crowds.
Families are encouraged to participate in dry powdered colours play, Indian street food, and view music and dance performances. There will also be craft activities for children, a raffle draw, and other entertainment shows.
Guests will then gather to playfully throw colourful paint and bright powders at each other and in the air, fully immersing themselves from head-to-toe in colour. Additionally, a traditional wooden drum called a “Dhol” is played by a troupe, while dancing amid the colours.
Discover Bucks Museum advises that this event is free to attend and gives people a chance to experience the beauty and richness of Indian culture firsthand.
Whilst the event is free the museum advises that guests must book their spot at the show online here.
Holi is a Hindu celebration promoting colours, love, and spring. It is seen to represent the triumph of good over evil and deities within the religion.
Last month, hundreds of residents in Aylesbury attended another Holi celebration held at Bierton sports centre. Aylesbury SANGAM hosted the event, which has been held at the Bierton site for the past eight years. There were food stalls filled with delicacies and a number of drummers setting the rhythm for dancers on the day.