Holi, the festival of colours celebrated in Aylesbury in a big way

The local Indian community, “Aylesbury SANGAM” organised the Holi Celebration (Rang Barse 2024) at the Bierton Sport Center, Aylesbury. The atmosphere was very lively and colourful and all the revellers were soaked in the colours by the end of the celebration.

Aylesbury SANGAM is organising the Holi in the Aylesbury since 2016 and the celebration is very popular in Buckinghamshire.

A large crowd of Indian community gathered for the celebration and good weather added extra fun to the festival. There were food stalls and people enjoyed the Indian delicacies in the good sunny weather.

A team of ten drummers and dancers performed for 3 hours and made all the people dance on their beats.

At the end of the celebration there was the main attraction of the festival, the Holi. People applied dry colours to each other in the park, danced and the whole event was enjoyed by everyone.