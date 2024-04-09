Award-winning Aylesbury salon launches henna tattoo stall for Eid celebrations

Residents can visit the stall today
By James Lowson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 12:57 BST
An award-winning salon has set up a stall offering henna tattoos themed around the Eid celebrations.

Sadie's Beauty and Brows Bar is offering Eid designs to interested families outside Alta Moda in Kingsbury.

It claims to be the only beauty store offering this service in Aylesbury during Eid al-Fitr. The service is available today (9 April) and was also offered to shoppers in Aylesbury town centre yesterday.

    Look out for the henna stall today
    Sadie's Beauty and Brows Bar provides henna tattoos to families each year during the Eid celebrations.

    The business was named as the best salon in the South East of England by the English Beauty Industry Awards 2023.

    Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by muslims across the world every year. The crescent moon sighting indicates the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which muslims fast throughout the day.

