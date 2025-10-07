Big Brother’s second live eviction will take place this week - see who is at risk 🚨📺

Big Brother will have its second live eviction this week.

Four housemates are at risk of being sent home.

But who will face a vote from the public?

Big Brother has revealed that four housemates will be at risk of eviction this week. The next public vote is now open and the results will be announced soon.

It comes after two of the hopefuls were given the boot last week - including one on the opening night. The show is set to have a bumper run in 2025, it has been revealed.

The second live eviction is set to take place in the coming days. But who is at risk?

Who is up for eviction on Big Brother?

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2. | ITV

The show had a truly brutal twist waiting for the contestants on the opening night. No sooner had they stepped into the iconic house, than one of them was made to pack their bags.

A more traditional live eviction followed last Friday (October 3) as another housemate was sent home. It was slightly disrupted by Storm Amy and meant the evicted star had to leave by the back entrance, instead of the more traditional route.

Big Brother will hold its second live eviction this week and four of the housemates are now at risk. The nominees includes:

Cameron B

Elsa

George

Richard

Revealed in tonight’s episode (October 7) of Big Brother, viewers saw Cameron B, Elsa and George receive the most nominations from their fellow Housemates.

George received six nominations from Cameron B, Feyisola, Jenny, Nancy, Sam and Teja. Cameron B received four nominations from Cameron, Elsa, Richard and Zelah.

Meanwhile, Elsa received four nominations from Caroline, George, Jenny and Richard. After accepting the ‘Cursed Eye’, Richard automatically faces this Friday’s eviction alongside Cameron B, Elsa and George.

Voting for Friday’s eviction (October 10) opened at 10pm tonight with viewers being asked to vote for the Housemate they wish to save from eviction.

Friday night will see the next eviction from the Big Brother House and the evictee’s first live interview with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.