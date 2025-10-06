Big Brother is now in its second week and there has been plenty of drama so far. Sixteen people have stepped through the doors to the iconic reality TV house - and two have been given the boot already.

ITV will be continuing to air new episodes of the show for six nights a week. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have promised it will run for longer than ever with an extra week of action.

The live launch took place on September 28 and saw an initial group of 12 housemates introduced to the nation. However, Big Brother quickly shocked viewers by evicting one of the hopefuls on the very first night.

Four more people were added to the cast on September 30 and have already shaken-up the status quo. The first live eviction rounded out the action on week one as another housemate was ordered to pack their bags.

But who remains in the Big Brother house as we start week two of the 2025 series? Here’s all you need to know.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

1 . Cameron, 22, Taunton Cameron, 22, from Taunton, Somerset, has entered the Big Brother house. | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial Photo Sales

2 . Nancy, 22, Glasgow 22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial Photo Sales

3 . Caroline, 56 Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR. | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial Photo Sales