Controversial roadworks project re-starts in Aylesbury as council warns of train timetable changes

Roadworks are set to re-start on a controversial traffic calming project in Aylesbury.

It has been confirmed that the next tranche of work associated with the new calming measures added on the A418 Bierton Road begin on Monday. Work associated with the unpopular traffic calming scheme is due to last until April 20.

Work on the major South East Aylesbury Link Road will also take place between April 7-20. Excavation, drainage kerbing, ducting and new carriageway construction works will take place on Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville, with temporary traffic lights being utilized.

Bucks Council also advises that Chiltern Railways is running an altered schedule from its commuter stations in Buckinghamshire over the Easter school break, which lasts for two weeks. More details can be found on the rail operators website here.

Some residents believe the changes have made roads more dangerous

Bucks Council has listed the rest of the improvement schemes taking place on the week starting Monday Here:

(The council’s full list of roadworks does not include projects being overseen by utility firms)

Plane and Patch

-Approach Road, Taplow (Sunday 6 April to Friday 11 April)

Carriageway resurfacing (plane and patch) works using a road closure in operation 24 hours.

-Haw Lane, Saunderton (Monday 7 April to Wednesday 9 April)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Chivery, Tring (Thursday 10 April to Friday 11 April)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Footway Structural Repairs

-Amersham Road, Hazlemere (Monday 7 April to Tuesday 8 April)

Footway repair works, using multi-way lights in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October to Thursday 10 April)

Public realm improvement works including footway widening, carriageway improvements including kerb realignment and drainage improvement works as part of the scheme. All delivered using a series of 24-hour road and footway closures, including nighttime and weekend working through to completion.

The works will be carried out in following phases: (Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure.)

-Carriageway Phase C - Church Street to Queens Square (carriageway works) Monday 24/03/25 to Monday 10/04/25 24-hr road closure from 7am 24/03/2025 to 11:59pm 31/03/2025

Surface Dressing Prep Works

-Two Dells Lane, Ashley Green (Monday 7 April to Thursday 10 April)

Surface dressing resurfacing prep works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 7pm.

-Abbey Barn Road, High Wycombe (Friday 11 April to Tuesday 14 April)

Surface dressing resurfacing prep works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

Drainage Improvement Schemes

-Main Street, Gawcott (Monday 17 March to Friday 18 April)

Culvert diversion works using 2 way lights along Main Street (8am to 4pm) and a 24/7 closure of New Inn Lane for the duration of the works.

-Cholesbury Lane, Cholesbury (Tuesday 1 April to Tuesday 8 April)

Drainage - fencing / hedgerow works using two-way lights in operation between 9am and 4pm.

Street lighting

-Countywide electrical repairs – (Monday 2 December to Saturday 31 May)

Electrical remedial works across the county.

HS2 Works

-Rocky Lane, Wendover (Monday 17 February to Monday 18 August)

Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.