Over 1,500 residents have signed a petition calling for an urgent review of recently-installed traffic calming measures introduced in Aylesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Bierton chicanes were built near Miles Court on the A418 Aylesbury Road in 2024 and this has slowed down traffic on one of the main routes in-and-out of Aylesbury.

Residents on social media have called the chicanes ‘dangerous’ and it is believed that the new bollards have led to more reckless driving on the busy through route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Grolimund, who started the petition, writes: “There have been numerous accidents, near misses and road rage. The current layout restricts residents accessing their property, parts of the road are now flooding in heavy rain when it never had an issue before since the road was widened.

Some residents believe the changes have made roads more dangerous

“The chicanes/islands and road markings are too close and are barely visible in poor lighting and at night. All of the above are forcing drivers to speed up, drive on pavements and grass verges just to get through, putting lives of pedestrians and other road users at risk.”

In the petition, which can be viewed online here, the Bierton resident calls for Buckinghamshire Council to review the ongoing project. The authority, which did not respond to requests for comment, has previously defended the scheme stating it will lead to more motorists using alternative routes along Mike Griffin Way and Bellingham Way. A concept that has been criticised by people with experience working on transport strategy projects.

The traffic calming scheme has been funded by Barratt David Wilson Homes that contributed to the scheme as part of its conditions for taking over the Kingsbrook development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer has previously noted that the scheme was agreed and signed off by the Highways department, and involved strong input from Bucks Council. The company has also revealed that a full safety audit will be conducted with input from the authorities when the scheme is completed, and the temporary structures are replaced.

Phase 2 of the project will include: raised tables, new crossing points, and new traffic islands, among other features, all the alterations are scheduled for completion this year.

Other contributors to the petition have called the scheme a ‘waste of money’. Another has mentioned the she fear she feels when travelling along the road when large vehicles are driving at her car whilst she is transporting a young child.

One post on the petition criticised the decision to start adding traffic calming measures before traffic easing schemes elsewhere in Aylesbury have been completed. They noted the lack of alternative routes people driving to Milton Keynes and other prime locations have, other than to pass through Bierton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In late 2024, Councillor Steven Broadbent told The Bucks Herald: “Careful consideration was given to the design of the scheme which contributes to the wider link road strategy detailed within the Aylesbury Transport Strategy. The purpose is to improve movement around Aylesbury and to remove through traffic from the town centre as much as possible. Any new road layout takes time to bed in, we would kindly ask people to be patient while this happens.”