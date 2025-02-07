Aylesbury is moving closer to gaining a new link road to ease ongoing traffic frustrations in and around the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (7 February), the Government has announced it will put £13 million towards the new South East Aylesbury Link Road (SEALR).

SEALR will see the construction of 1.1 miles of dual carriageway including three new roundabout junctions designed to ease congestion in Aylesbury and provide an easier route for traffic to flow without going through the town centre. It will join the A413 Wendover Road with the Stoke Mandeville Relief Road, which is being constructed by HS2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the project has faced a series of delays linked to funding, with the council previously confirming the overall project will cost £147 million.

An outline of the long-awaited project

Bucks Council has previously set late 2026 as a target date for opening the road to traffic, and the Government did not announce that the date has been pushed forward.

Bucks Council hoped the project could be completed in two separate phases with the roundabouts and large parts of the carriageway being built first, before a further roundabout and the remaining part of the dual carriageway could be constructed.

In September of last year, Bucks Council confirmed a new contractor had been secured to complete the remaining parts of the project, and that it hoped the project would be finished within 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the Department for Transport also confirmed that a new housing development is still being discussed in connection with the project. It has been previously announced that 1,100 homes could be built between the A41 Aston Clinton Road and the Grand Union Canal after the new road is operational.

The future of roads minister, Lilian Greenwood, said: “Traffic around Aylesbury has been too slow for too long, producing air pollution in the town centre and discouraging people from using local buses.

“We’re giving this vital scheme the green light, and providing £13.4m, which will improve local journeys in Buckinghamshire and boost the economy beyond.”

This is one of four major roads schemes that the Government announced funding for today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bucks Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett added: “Once complete, the South East Aylesbury Link Road will form a crucial part of a new Orbital Link Road around Aylesbury, providing a new route around the town, significantly easing congestion through the town centre and delivering new cycling and walking routes.

“We welcome the £13.4 million funding as part of the overall £147.9 million cost of the scheme; the council has worked extremely hard to secure the necessary finance to deliver this crucial infrastructure for the county which has also seen us successfully secure contributions from Homes England, HS2 Ltd and nearby developments.”

Previously the council leader has lamented the high cost and complexity the authority has faced in completing the project.

As well as easing town centre congestion, it is hoped that the major transport scheme will also shorten journey times to Stoke Mandeville Hospital. New cycle paths and footways will also be built on the new 1.1m route.