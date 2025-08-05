19 Things that would improve life in Aylesbury according to our readers

4 . Expand GP services

Like a lot of areas in the country Aylesbury's GP services are under significant strain. This has been linked to the influx of new housing built in and around the town, plus backlogs and waiting lists which soared during the pandemic. Previously The Bucks Herald has reported on surgeries that use a same day calling service, which makes it very difficult for some patients to book appointments. In these instances often calling queues swell just after 8am when the phone line opens and many can be left waiting for an extended period of time only to find out all that day's appointments have been filled. Photo: Monkey Business