19 Things that would improve life in Aylesbury according to our readers

As I’m sure most of you are aware, Aylesbury has appeared in negative, mean-spirited polls and perhaps suffers from an unfair regional reputation.
However, there is always room for improvement and no area is perfect. We asked you what you would like to change in Aylesbury to make it a better place to live.
Since sending out that call to arms we have been inundated with suggestions on how Aylesbury could upgrade and better serve those living here.
Hundreds of you participated in our poll here are the most common and popular suggestions we received:
1. Improving Aylesbury road network
It will come as no surprise to anyone who has visited Aylesbury recently that traffic and the road system was one of the main things readers felt was in need of urgent improvement. The amount of time it has taken to complete the, still unfinished, South Eastern Link Road and the removal of roundabouts were among the most common complaints. Readers remained concerned about the lack of progress in securing funding for the Eastern Link Road South. Photo: The Bucks Herald
2. Better transport links
Another common complaint regarded Aylesbury's rail lines and the lack of connections with the north of the country. Aylesbury, of course, has not been included in the current version of the East West Rail project and there remains strong local support for an Aylesbury spur connecting the town's trains with Milton Keynes. It was also highlighted that the current Chiltern Railways line does not have a stop near Stoke Mandeville Hospital. Photo: East West Rail
3. New music venue
Aylesbury has a famous musical history and its former Friars venue was nationally acclaimed. While many pubs and venues still showcase live acts regularly, some of our readers felt Aylesbury would benefit from a medium-sized venue, something in between the Limehouse Theatre and the Waterside Theatre in size, to attract more beloved bands. Photo: Aylesbury Town Council
4. Expand GP services
Like a lot of areas in the country Aylesbury's GP services are under significant strain. This has been linked to the influx of new housing built in and around the town, plus backlogs and waiting lists which soared during the pandemic. Previously The Bucks Herald has reported on surgeries that use a same day calling service, which makes it very difficult for some patients to book appointments. In these instances often calling queues swell just after 8am when the phone line opens and many can be left waiting for an extended period of time only to find out all that day's appointments have been filled. Photo: Monkey Business