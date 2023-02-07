Mean-spirited poll ranks Aylesbury the fifth worst place to live in England in 2023

A mean-spirited poll has ranked Aylesbury as the fifth worst place to live in England 2023.

In last year’s rankings compiled on Ilivehere.co.uk Aylesbury received the most votes and was ranked the worst place to live in the entire country.

This year, the unwanted honour went to Luton with Peterborough finishing second.

In third was Portsmouth, with nearby Slough ranked fourth ahead of Aylesbury in fifth.

One voter said on YouTube: “Being stuck in traffic allows you to observe the magnificent beauty… of all the trashy citizens that live here.”

Unsurprisingly traffic was the main gripe raised in the rankings. The Bucks Herald has documented a series of traffic issues plaguing the town in recent years.

While consistently slow-moving traffic in and out of central Aylesbury remains an infuriating problem which must be tackled and managed better by the authorities, it does not make the town one of the worst places to live in the country.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Yet the sarcastic column has once again ignored some of Aylesbury’s best qualities.

No mention was of the town’s hugely popular, stunningly-designed, multi-million pound theatre, picturesque tourism destinations such as Waddesdon Manor and the Grand Union Canal.

That’s not to mention the town rich’s history and its Bucks County and Roald Dahl museums.

Aylesbury dropped four places in this year's poll

Aylesbury’s growing popularity as a commuter town offering quick access to London was once again overlooked.

And the town’s history in the arts and music was ignored as was the fact it is the birthplace of the Paralympics.

The storied history of Aylesbury as a market town which was a favourite stomping ground of King Henry VIII counted for nothing in the list. Neither did the key role Aylesbury playd in the nation’s last civil war.

Aylesbury may be far from perfect, but its status as a town is growing and it remains a short drive away from other highly sought-after parts of the country.

Speaking to The Bucks Herald last year, Councillor Gareth Williams said the 'unscientific poll' completely ignores the “huge amount Aylesbury has to offer”.