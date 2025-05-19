The Guardian names Aylesbury as one of happiest places to live in Britain and here's why
A new detailed report by the Guardian named Aylesbury as among the best places to live in the country.
Aylesbury was shortlisted as one of the most idyllic places to live in the south of England.
In its report, the longstanding national newspaper praised the Aylesbury area for its “wooded valleys, big fields with traces of medieval farming and flowering hawthorn hedges”.
Aylesbury received further praise for its strong sense of community, mixed population, and beautiful countryside. Its close proximity to the Chiltern Hills and Wendover was mentioned in the article which covered carefully selected areas across the nation.
This latest feature comes in stark contrast to other coverage of Aylesbury’s national appeal. A popular blog named Aylesbury as the worst place to live in the UK in 2022. The county town was also voted into the top five of the reader-led poll, one year later.
Aylesbury’s patchy national reputation is referenced by the Guardian, its writer says that the misgivings about the area are among the reasons it remains more affordable than other parts of England’s south-east.
The writer says: “Aylesbury has the lived-in feel of some London neighbourhoods, but seems friendlier.” They go on to reference the wide variety of stores within the town centre catering to different cultures and nationalities.
Aylesbury’s Discover Bucks Museum, the Exchange, and The King’s Head are all referenced as key tourists people should visit.
The Waterside Theatre also received praise with readers encouraged to walk along the nearby canal and a 122-year-old Literary Club was also mentioned within The Guardian’s report.
Upon selecting the areas to feature within the article, Guardian reporters researched how many rivers, lakes and green spaces the regions contained. Areas were ranked on their air quality and convenience in terms of how good public transport links are and whether the regions’ have fast internet connections. Reporters were looking for areas with high quality museums, galleries, theatres and cinemas, and decent community hubs, such as pubs and libraries.