A new report, conducted by journalists at a respected UK publication, has named Aylesbury as one of the best places to live in Britain.

A new detailed report by the Guardian named Aylesbury as among the best places to live in the country.

Aylesbury was shortlisted as one of the most idyllic places to live in the south of England.

In its report, the longstanding national newspaper praised the Aylesbury area for its “wooded valleys, big fields with traces of medieval farming and flowering hawthorn hedges”.

Aylesbury received further praise for its strong sense of community, mixed population, and beautiful countryside. Its close proximity to the Chiltern Hills and Wendover was mentioned in the article which covered carefully selected areas across the nation.

Aylesbury’s patchy national reputation is referenced by the Guardian, its writer says that the misgivings about the area are among the reasons it remains more affordable than other parts of England’s south-east.

The writer says: “Aylesbury has the lived-in feel of some London neighbourhoods, but seems friendlier.” They go on to reference the wide variety of stores within the town centre catering to different cultures and nationalities.

Aylesbury has some of the most beloved and historic pubs in the region. One of them is the Kings Head in the town centre which was launched way back in the 15th century. It was one of a dozen pubs and breweries in Aylesbury Vale that were recognised in the prestigious 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide. And is also known to have a good roast. It has also been named in the Guardian's positive review of Aylesbury.

Aylesbury’s Discover Bucks Museum, the Exchange, and The King’s Head are all referenced as key tourists people should visit.

The Waterside Theatre also received praise with readers encouraged to walk along the nearby canal and a 122-year-old Literary Club was also mentioned within The Guardian’s report.

Upon selecting the areas to feature within the article, Guardian reporters researched how many rivers, lakes and green spaces the regions contained. Areas were ranked on their air quality and convenience in terms of how good public transport links are and whether the regions’ have fast internet connections. Reporters were looking for areas with high quality museums, galleries, theatres and cinemas, and decent community hubs, such as pubs and libraries.