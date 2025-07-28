New children's home approved in Aylesbury Vale addressing national shortage

Plans to convert a house into a residential children’s home in Buckinghamshire have been approved amid a national shortage of placements.

The home in Steeple Claydon will accommodate four children aged between eight and 17 and will be run by Buckinghamshire Council.

The conversion was approved by a planning committee, as the application was submitted by the council itself and the site is also owned by them.

Changes to the house on West Street include installing solar panels on the roof, adding bicycle storage, and extending the existing parking area with hardstanding.

Steve Colley, head of residential services for Buckinghamshire Council, said at the meeting: “The council is setting up ten new children’s homes across the county in response to the national placement’s sufficiency crisis.

“This refers to severe shortage of all types of placements for children who require care. The excessively high costs of placements in the sector is put a significant strain and financial pressure on children services across the whole of the country.

“The function of those homes is a normal family environment, they all provide stability, warmth and routine for the children, who have experienced trauma and exploitation.”

In a letter submitted with the application, it stated: “Externally, the access from the highway would remain unchanged.

“The existing parking area will remain and be formalised with a permeable tarmac driveway and two dedicated off-street parking spaces.

“A small area of soft landscaping will be lost to facilitate this but will be replaced by new planting on the site.

“Provision will be made to the rear of the dwelling for secure covered parking for cycles for the use by staff and residents.

“An electric vehicle charging point will be provided to the front of the property. Internally, there will be no alterations other than the way the existing rooms will be used.”

It added that the home would operate under a noise and disturbance management plan to ensure there is no “unacceptable” noise or disturbance to neighbours.

It said: “The level of movement to and from the children’s home would be similar to that of its existing use as a family dwelling and therefore would not intensify the use to the extent that it would disturb the surrounding residential area.”

The application was recommended for approval by council officers.

Councillor Llew Monger proposed approving the application, saying: “It seems to me an ideal and very welcome addition to the children’s services portfolio.”

Councillor Phil Gomm added: “I think the officers have selected a fantastic premises out at Steeple Claydon.”