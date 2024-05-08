MP backs council's 'brilliant' regeneration plans for old Gala Bingo Hall in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Butler has backed plans to regenerate the old Gala Bingo Hall in Aylesbury town centre.

Aylesbury’s MP has hailed Bucks Council’s plans to transform the vacant bingo hall site into a temporary business hub and link route between the Exchange and the High Street.

Also, Bucks Council has confirmed renewed plans to turn the old county building on Walton Street into a housing development.

Rob Butler with Councillor Rachael Matthews outside the old council building

A new developer has been identified by the authority to build 46 houses at the disused council-owned building.

Mr Butler said: “This is brilliant news, exactly what I’ve been campaigning for since I became Aylesbury’s MP four years ago, and will help achieve my ambition to make Aylesbury an even better place to live, work, visit and invest.

“I’ve brought several Government ministers to Aylesbury so they can see for themselves the potential for our town. I’m really pleased that this has turned into money from the Brownfield Land Release Fund.

“The development of County Offices is especially significant to me personally, as that is where my parents first met one another when they both worked for Buckinghamshire County Council almost 60 years ago.

“And the plans for the Gala Bingo Hall site will open up new parts of the town centre to exciting opportunities from a wide range of businesses.

“This is another great example of the Conservative Council working hand-in-hand with the town’s Conservative MP to bring great benefits to Aylesbury.”

Roughly £5 million is being put towards regenerating Aylesbury town centre. Bucks Council has previously revealed plans to improve lighting and add more pedestrianised areas as part of the project.

